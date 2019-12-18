|
In Loving Memory Cheryl Jacks Crummie In treasured memory of our beloved daughter Cheryl who went home to be with the Lord 15 years ago today. The moment that you left us our hearts were torn in two, one side filled with heartache the other left with you. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain. Until that joyous day arrives when we will meet again. Greatly missed by your parents Benjamin & Olive, son Robert Wayne ll, siblings Eleanor husband Nike, John Sr. wife Brenda, Paul wife Ladeidra, nephews and nieces Anissa, John Jr. Victoria, Alexandria, William, Andrew, Olivia, Matthew & Nicholas.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 18, 2019