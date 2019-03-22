HOGAN, Cheryl Lynn Cheryl Lynn Hogan, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at age 56 after a courageous 16-month fight against brain cancer. She was born on September 19, 1962 to the late Gary Oscar Schraut and Yvonne Marie Schraut in St. Louis, MO. Cheryl graduated from St. Louis University in 1984 with a B.S. in Marketing. As a newlywed, she was a proud Navy wife before settling with her husband in Atlanta where she served as the Administrator of Atlanta Medicine and Cardiology. Cheryl then became a founding staff member of Holy Redeemer Catholic School where she served as the Business Manager for the past 20 years. While an accomplished businesswoman, Cheryl was always most proud of being a loving wife and dedicated mother. Family and friends always came first. She was a doer with boundless energy and had a gift for making people feel very special. Cheryl was filled with amazing grace, strength, and determination. She inspired others to be better than they ever thought they could. She was kind, selfless, fun, spirited, smart, gentle, and always exuded absolute joy. Cheryl lived with purpose, lived the truth, and lived to love others. Her radiant smile, warm hug, and cheerful disposition lit up a room. She was an exceptional dancer, music enthusiast, avid skier, super shopper, incredible cook, and loved long family walks. Cheryl was beautiful, inside and out, and will forever be our Wonder Woman and Eternal Angel in Heaven. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 35 years, John Gregory Hogan, her daughter Lauren Elizabeth Hogan, her mother Yvonne Marie Schraut, her sister Jacqueline Ann Palazzolo, and many extended relatives. A Visitation and Rosary will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 7-9 PM at Saint Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Rd., and Johns Creek, GA 30022. A Mass and funeral service celebrating Cheryl's life will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Saint Brigid Catholic Church at 11 AM. A reception will follow immediately in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either: The Cheryl Hogan Financial Assistance Fund for Holy Redeemer Catholic School at https:/bit.ly/2CEBmiP or The American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org/donate. Please designate your Memorial Gift in Honor of Cheryl Hogan. Words of remembrance can be expressed online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/roswell-ga/cheryl-hogan-8215237. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary