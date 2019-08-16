|
PLADEY, Cheryl Lynn Cheryl Lynn Pladey, 47, of Woodstock, previously a resident of West Milford, NJ and Warwick, NY passed away in Canton, on August 10, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1972 in Ridgewood, NJ. After graduating from West Milford High School, Cheryl attended secretarial school. She enjoyed a career with Mercedes-Benz USA, where she was a successful analyst and made many dear friends. Some of her many hobbies included gardening, painting, attending concerts, dancing, and anything outdoors. She loved spending time at the ocean and collecting seashells. Cheryl was very outgoing and made friends no matter where she was. She was fun loving and cared deeply for those lucky enough to be a part of her life. She is going to be immensely missed by her family and friends. Cheryl leaves behind her children, Heather Morris and Thomas Morris; parents, Evelyn and Thomas Pladey; sisters, Beth Gavin and Karen Large; brother-in-law James Large; niece and nephew, Amanda and Zachary Gavin; and aunt, Nancy Pladey. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, from 5-7 PM at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Cheryl to donate.oceanconservancy.com/Donate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019