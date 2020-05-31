MOWRIS, Cheryl Cheryl McGovern Mowris passed away peacefully on May 26th at her Atlanta home at the age of 72. She was born in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska. She has resided in the Atlanta area since her graduation from Michigan State University in 1976. Cheryl is survived by three brothers, four children, six grandchildren, and her beloved husband of 52 years, Eric Mowris. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to honor Cheryl's passion for children's welfare through donations to benefit the children's ministry at Northwest Presbyterian Church. Donations may be made in her name by mail or at www.nwpcatlanta.org. For more on Cheryl's life story, please visit www.mowris.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.