Cheryl Owen Lofstead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Owen Lofstead Obituary
LOFSTEAD (OWEN), Cheryl Patricia Cheryl Patricia Owen Lofstead, age 63, died of stage 4 colon cancer on February 14, 2020 at home in Albuquerque, NM. She is survived by her husband Gerald "Jay" Lofstead of Albuquerque, NM; her daughter Jessica Vessa of House Springs, MO; her daughter Veronica Langley of Edgewood, NM; her mother Betty Owen of Newberry, FL; her brothers Mallory Owen of Branford, FL; and Jeff Owen of Newberry, FL., by her sons-in-law, Khoa Truong and John A. Vessa, Jr. and two grandchildren, Lindsey Vessa and John Vessa III. Cheryl was born on July 16, 1956 in Gainesville, FL to Betty and Leon Owen. She earned a business degree and worked the majority of her career in healthcare IT around the country. She was an intuitive person quickly understanding what people wanted and needed. She traveled the world and those experiences shaped her life and perceptions. She enjoyed gardening, house renovation, sewing, fantasy fiction and games, and hiking. A memorial service will be held March 14th at the Holiday Inn Gainesville-University Center at 1250 W. University Ave, Gainesville, Florida 32601 starting at 2 PM Eastern Time. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Cheryl's life. Flowers can be sent to the venue. Alternatively, donations can be made to SmileTrain.org in her memory as we did with our wedding. Online memorial attendance will be available at https://www.youtube.com/JayLofstead.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -