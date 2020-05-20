|
AUSTIN, Chester Adair Chester Adair Austin passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. He was born in Smyrna, GA on Dec. 6, 1927, and was the son of the late Chester Benningsfield and Levettie Adair Austin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Hazel Stanfield Austin and his sisters, Grace Austin Epperson, Frances Austin Joyner, and Katherine Austin Morris. He is survived by his three children, Sharon Austin Rakestraw and her husband, Dan of Kennesaw, Lorrie Austin Long of Marietta, David Chester Austin and his wife, Joanna of Kennesaw, and his seven grandchildren, Brian (Cassie) Llewallyn, Kris (Meghan) Llewallyn, Jessica Long (Evan) Luda, Cameron Long, Chet Austin, Amelia Austin (Will) Hamilton, Grace Austin, 10 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Rebekah Austin Walker. Mr. Austin was a life-long resident of Cobb County who served in the Navy from 1945 to 1947. He attended Georgia Military College and later received his BCS from Georgia State University in 1953. In 1954 he joined childhood friend Al Burruss in a business that would later become Tip Top Poultry where Chet remained until his retirement in 1999. Chet's multi-dimensional career has spanned decades and encompasses widespread community involvement including chairman of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce in 1983, past president of the Georgia Poultry Federation, past chairman of the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, past chairman of the Georgia Department of Technical and Adult Education, director of Northwest Health System (now WellStar), past chairman of Promina Health System, past director of Cobb Hospital Health System (25 years), past member Metro Rotary Club, board of advisors for Osher Lifelong Learning institute, advisory board of Continuing Education at Kennesaw State University, and trustee of KSU (10 years). He was also a long-standing member of Tillman United Methodist Church in Smyrna and later Due West Methodist Church in Marietta. But beyond his service to this nation, our community, the local healthcare system, and university and educational centers across Georgia, Chet was also a generous friend and family man. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed regular outings with friends at both Pinetree Country Club and Marietta Country Club. He deeply valued family time, especially trips to Destin and many family vacations over the years. To all those who knew him, Chet leaves behind a legacy of leadership, loyalty, and service. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Wellstar Community Hospice for excellent end-of-life care. In lieu of flowers, memorials in remembrance of Chet may be donated to the Calvary Children's Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127 (www.calvarykids.org/donate.php) or to the Kennesaw State University Foundation, 3391 Town Point Drive NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 (https://community.kennesaw.edu/cc). A private burial will be held with a memorial service to be planned for a future date. Online condolences can be made at www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2020