Services
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. - Gwinnett Chapel
1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-4550
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester King Obituary
KING, Chester Carroll Chester Carroll King, age 88, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on April 19, 2020. Chester was born on November 27, 1931 in Houston, TX to Otho Carroll King and Pauline Lokey King. He graduated from Lamar High School in 1949. After serving three years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Houston in 1958 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. Chester is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Byrd King; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.C. King; and his brother, Gordon Lee King. He is survived by his children: Daughter, Carol (Carl) Walls, of Lawrenceville; Daughter, Paula King, of Clarkesville; and Son, Kevin (Michele) King, of Acworth, GA; and his grandchildren: Kathryn (Matt) Glaze Thacker, Rebecca Ann Glaze, Jessica Anne King, and Jacob Patrick King, as well as many nieces and nephews. Professionally, Chester retired from Tenneco Oil Company with 31 years of Financial Services/Retail Credit management in Houston and Atlanta. He consulted in Retail Marketing for 5 years; and after he and Norma retired to the north Georgia mountains in 1996, he served as a Church Administrator for 14 years. Music, primarily sacred music, was his passion. With a Licentiate Diploma in Organ Performance from Trinity College in London in 1955, throughout his life he shared his gift of music studying piano at the Houston Conservatory of Music; privately instructing piano and organ; serving as the church organist or pianist for almost 40 years in several Protestant congregations; and composing sacred music. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cornelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Cornelia, P.O. Box 96, Cornelia, GA 30531. A virtual service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, April 24, 2020 in the Gwinnett Chapel of Wages & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com. Arrangements by: Wages and Sons, Gwinnett Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment: Yonah Memorial Gardens, Demorest, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. - Gwinnett Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -