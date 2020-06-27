Chlora Baker
BAKER, Chlora Marian "Chloe" Chlora (Chloe) Marian Baker, resident of the Buckhead area of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home, peacefully in her sleep. Born on October 8, 1930 in Wilmington, DE, Chloe graduated from Regional High School, Pennsgrove, NJ in 1950. Chloe married Samuel (Sam) Williams, in 1950 in England and they spent 20 years together. Besides being a receptionist for an Atlanta brokerage company, Chloe was also an accomplished classical/folk guitarist who performed locally. Chloe enjoyed opera, literature, art, dancing, and a good joke. She pursued the simple life and made friends easily. Chloe was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Frank. She is survived by her brother, Dan Baker (Kathy), daughter, Danielle and son, Stuart, her grandchildren, Lucy (Mahmoud), Suzie, Alex and Alesha and her five great-grandchildren. Memorial preparations for Chloe are being reviewed and will be announced later.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 27, 2020.
