Services
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-3100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Chris Carreno Obituary
CARRENO, Chris Chris Carreno, age 56, of Snellville, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Cramer; Rev. Bubber Van Wye; Rev. David Van Wye; & Rev. Henry Van Wye his former minister for 25 years, officiating. The family will receive friends before the service, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville. Chris was a bus driver for Gwinnett County Board of Education, for the past 12 years. He was very active in church, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, the bus ministry and he played in the worship band. Chris and his wife, Rhonda, were high school sweethearts and have been together for 39 years. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Carreno, Snellville; parents, Gale & Rita Carreno, Lawrenceville; sister and partner, Lisa Carreno & Lorene Irizary, Forestville, CA; and many aunts, uncles & cousins. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 30, 2020
