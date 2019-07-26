|
|
CALHOUN, Christian Nicole "Chrissy" Celebration of Life for Christian "Chrissy" Nicole Calhoun will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1565 Highway 92, Fayetteville, Ga. Rev. Melvin Ware, officiating. Internment, Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 3435 Ethan Allen Dr. College Park, Ga. She leaves to cherish her memories parents, Ray and Joann Calhoun; brother, Antonia D. Heard; grandmother, Mrs. Lelma Calhoun. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019