Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1565 Highway 92
Fayetteville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christian CALHOUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian CALHOUN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christian CALHOUN Obituary
CALHOUN, Christian Nicole "Chrissy" Celebration of Life for Christian "Chrissy" Nicole Calhoun will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1565 Highway 92, Fayetteville, Ga. Rev. Melvin Ware, officiating. Internment, Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 3435 Ethan Allen Dr. College Park, Ga. She leaves to cherish her memories parents, Ray and Joann Calhoun; brother, Antonia D. Heard; grandmother, Mrs. Lelma Calhoun. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
Download Now