CALHOUN, Christine Shouse
Mrs. Christine Shouse Calhoun, formerly of Madison, Georgia, passed away November 8, 2020 in Austell, Georgia.
Christine was born to the late Nina and Knox Shouse.
Christine spent her childhood in Madison, Georgia, graduating from Madison High School. She went on later to attend LaGrange College and graduated in 1952.
She fell for the most amazing man, Ed, and they have been happily married for over 60 years. They were blessed to have and nurture two loving children: Kim and Karen. The love they shared created memories that will be remembered and cherished forever.
Christine retired from AT&T after many devoted years to create a beautiful home for her loving family. She loved to play tennis; she was also an avid Braves fan. When Christine was not involved in her sports, she spent time working in the yard, even joining a Gardening Club. Christine was a true believer in Christ and spent over 50 years as a parishioner of Roswell Presbyterian Church.
She was truly a gem that will be missed by all that had the honor to know her. Always bearing a smile and a loving heart.
Christine is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alberta Kinney; brother, George Shouse; and great aunt, Catherine Cornwell.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ed and darling cat, Lucy; beautiful daughters: Kim Calhoun (David) Jenkins and Karen Calhoun (Scott) Lewis; grandchildren: Courtney (Taylor) Wimberly and Zach Richey; great grandchildren: Zachary, Silas, and Violet Christine; and loving family and friends.
The family has asked for no flower contributions, if you could please donate to the foundations closest to Christine's heart: the Women's Breast Cancer fund and the Humane Society of Roswell.
