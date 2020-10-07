





Life Reflections of Christine "Chris" Smith Chandler









Christine Smith Chandler, known to many as Chris, a devoted daughter, loving mother, caring sister, and beloved wife transitioned Sept 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in the Summerhill neighborhood, in the heart of Atlanta, GA, May 30, 1941. She was the eldest daughter of the late Edward and the late Alice Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Josephine and Thomas Lee Adams, whom she affectionately called Mama and Daddy, and her cousin/sister, Clara 'Retha' Walker.She shared a special bond with her siblings, Edward 'Bubba' Smith, Jr., and Benjamin 'Ben' Curtis Smith and a sisterly bond with Retha. Chris would often share stories of the four of them growing up together. She was especially fond of explaining the special bond she had with her younger brother, Ben. She related that although everyone, at that time, was born at Grady Hospital, her brother, Ben, on the other hand was born at home. When Ben was delivered and handed to his mother, Alice, she handed Ben to Chris and thus began a lifetime of nurturing, protecting and caring for him.Growing up, Chris was baptized at Reed Street Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend C.N. Ellis and later attended Salem Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Jackson. As an adult, she became a member of Cascade United Methodist Church and later a great supporter and honorary Mother of Old Mountain Top Baptist Church under the leadership of her son, Reverend Darryl Momon.Chris attended Atlanta Public Schools' E.P. (Edwin Posey) Johnson Elementary School and graduated from Luther Judson Price High School in the class of 1959. After graduation, she began work as a Clerk for the United States Postal Service, where she held many positions and worked at a number of USPS facilities around the metro Atlanta area. During her time with USPS, Chris made many lifetime friends and received numerous postal service certifications, awards, and commendations. She retired from the East Point Post Office in 1998.On February 2, 1973, Chris met the love of her life, her faithfully devoted husband, Herman Chandler. Their union connected two children, Darryl and Tietti, and later produced their daughter, Ensa. Herman and Chris shared many of the same qualities: helping others, creativeness, thriftiness, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a knack for fixing and restoring things that were broken. As a loving couple they prospered, cared for their family and built a wonderful life together. They enjoyed time with family, partying with friends and adventuresome travels. Many fun times were shared on motorcycle excursions with Herman's motorcycle group, Poison Inc.Chris' retirement allowed her to turn her full time attention to those things she was naturally gifted in and loved to do: shopping, sewing, interior decorating, upholstering, hair and facial makeup and care, and furniture restoration to name a few. She was a designer, teacher, confidante, advisor, and guidance counselor to her many family members and friends. If there was something she was interested in and didn't know how to do it or work it, she would learn how and then teach others. She was also a sales representative of Aularale Cosmetics, owned by her cousins, Joann and Al Trawick.She often shared memories garnered from traveling, partying and of course, shopping, many times with Retha with their children in tow. Chris often was swift with her tongue but would help anyone. There was hardly a time when she didn't make herself available for those in need of her advice or skills.In her later years, you would find Chris having fun line dancing and playing, nurturing, and caring for her grandchildren. When her grandchild Anya was in elementary school, Chris would often be at her home after school to ensure her safety. Chris, along with Herman, helped in caring for their other grandchildren, Senait and Ayan during their formative years.When Chris health declined, her loving husband, Herman, became her devoted, longtime caregiver. Since 2016, he has provided meticulous care and the best of everything to ensure her happiness, comfort, health and well-being. He was attentive to her every needs and served around the clock tirelessly with patience, gentleness, compassion and unconditional love.She leaves an enduring legacy of love and great memories to be cherished by her loving husband of 47 years, Herman Chandler; three caring children, Reverend Darryl Momon, Atlanta, GA, Tietti Chandler-Wise, Columbus, MS and Ensa Chandler (Hajj) Womack, Atlanta; nine wonderful grandchildren, Valencia (Edeliel) Googer, Travante Jackson, Anya Momon, Franklyn Holloway, Christolyn Momon, Daryka Momon, Imani Womack, Senait Womack, and Ayan Womack; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward 'Bubba' Smith, Jr. and Benjamin 'Ben' Curtis Smith; close cousins William Walker, Jr. and Tangela (Cedric) Hendrix; a special family friend, Dr. Parrin T. Barton, and caring nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.