CRIBB (MADDOX), Christine Adel It is with great sadness that the family of Christine Adel Maddox Cribb announces her passing on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 63 years. Christine passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Christine was born on October 12, 1956 in Chamblee, Georgia. Mrs. Cribb is predeceased in death by her mother Frances Rich Maddox (Nana) of Mineral Bluff, Georgia. Survived by: Father Willburn Dallas Maddox of Merritt Island, Florida, bother Randall "Randy" Maddox, of San Carlos, Mexico, brother Scott Maddox, of Holly Springs North Carolina, daughter Jennifer Lynn Andrews of Loganville, Georgia, son Christopher "Todd" Cribb of Tucker, Georgia, grandson Steven "Kyle" Andrews of Okinawa, Japan, and grandson Kaden Dallas Andrews of Loganville, Georgia. Christine was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family above all else. Christine was one of the most caring individuals you could have ever met, always putting others needs Infront of hers. Christine's love and devotion will be truly missed. Please contact Flanigan Funeral Home for additional information. Condolences may be sent or viewed https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. (770) 932-1133
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 14 to May 15, 2020