DAVIS (HESTER), Christine Christine Hester Davis, 91, went home to God on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 in her home in Tucker, GA. She was the first of 14 children born to Nellie Pauline Hall Hester and Reynold E. Hester. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Norris Davis, by their oldest daughter Connie Davis and by 8 of her siblings. Christine is survived by her daughter Donna Davis, granddaughter Dr Dayna Diaz (Alex), great-grandson Justin Diaz, sisters - Jerry Minx, Kathaline Moss, Doyline Bagley, brothers Perry Hester, Steve Hester and many nieces and nephews Linda, Nicole, Brian Loveless. After graduating Norcross High Class of 1946, she worked at Sears-Ponce de Leon, Brockett Elem, and opened Idlewood Elem as its first School Cafeteria Manager. A resident of Tucker since 1950 she was a Precinct Poll Manager, Girl Scout Leader, Tuckerciser at Tucker Rec Ctr, an avid Atlanta Braves fan, a member of Tucker First UMC since 1964 where she was active in the UMW-serving as District Treasurer in the early 1980s and in the Wesley Fellowship Class. She enjoyed reading the AJC daily, cooking, family reunions, fishing and being at the lake. She spent most of her life taking care of loved ones. A devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother -with specialties including potato salad, cornbread dressing and banana pudding- she is dearly loved, deeply missed and will live on in our hearts forever. Funeral service and Visitation will be held on Friday January 31 at Tucker First United Methodist Church, 5095 LaVista Rd, Tucker. Visitation will begin at 2pm with the service to follow at 3pm. The family requests that all deliveries be made to Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084 770-491-3021. All arrangements are being made by Floral Hills Funeral Home. Donations may be made in honor of Christine Hester Davis to Tucker First UMC/benevolence. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020