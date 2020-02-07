|
|
DENNIS, Christine Mrs. Christine Dennis age 71, passed on January 31, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 08, 2020 at Bethsaida Baptist Church 853 4th Street Stone Mountain, GA 30083. Final resting place Washington Memorial Gardens 700 Jordan Lane Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 07, 2020 from 10:00 AM-8:00 PM with a FAMILY HOUR from 7:00 PM-8:00 PM at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Mrs. Dennis will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020