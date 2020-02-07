Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Dennis Obituary
DENNIS, Christine Mrs. Christine Dennis age 71, passed on January 31, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 08, 2020 at Bethsaida Baptist Church 853 4th Street Stone Mountain, GA 30083. Final resting place Washington Memorial Gardens 700 Jordan Lane Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 07, 2020 from 10:00 AM-8:00 PM with a FAMILY HOUR from 7:00 PM-8:00 PM at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Mrs. Dennis will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -