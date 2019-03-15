|
ELAM, Christine Mrs. Christine Tolison Elam, of LaGrange, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019. Born Aug. 26, 1937, in Atlanta, she was a longtime resident of College Park and East Point, moving to LaGrange in1995. Wife of the late Edward James Elam, survivors include daughters, Rhonda and Randall Colemon, LaGrange, Sharon and Robert Smith, Conyers; son, Edward and Crystal Elam, LaGrange; grandson, Dustin James and Jennifer Smith, Glen Burnie, MD; 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 17, at Callaway Baptist Church in LaGrange; interment, Myrtle Hill Cemetery, Hogansville. Visitation will be 1-3:00 p.m., Sunday, at the church. McKibben Funeral Home, Hogansville www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019