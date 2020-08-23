HALL, Christine Christine Hall, 100, passed away August 6 in hospice in Kennesaw GA. The youngest of 10 children of Charles and Bettie Holleman of Lithia Springs GA, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leon Hall of LaGrange GA. She is survived by son John (Anna), grandson Taylor, granddaughter Jennifer (Chase) Peeples and great-grandsons Julian and Jameson. A memorial service will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church, East Point, GA.



