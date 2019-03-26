Resources More Obituaries for Christine HOMRICH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christine HOMRICH

Obituary Condolences Flowers HOMRICH, Christine Christine Carol Homrich, 89, of Atlanta, Georgia passed peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2019 in Dunwoody, Georgia. Carol was born in Detroit, Michigan to Charles and Beulah Grenier on Christmas Day 1929. She married the one true love of her life Delbert Eugene Homrich on May 13, 1950 in Detroit. Their marriage launched Carol's career as a devoted mother in 1951 with the birth of Del and Carol's first of eight children. Seven of her children were born in Detroit and one in Atlanta after the family moved in 1965. With her husband's passing in 1973, Carol maintained the household and cared for her six children still living at home. Carol also began her career with the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish where she held various positions until she was 81 years of age. Carol loved to cook and exercise, and her active lifestyle was evident throughout her life. She was a passionate reader and enjoyed sewing and quilting and did both with her friends. She lived a life of service, not only to her children and grandchildren, but to the members of the IHM parish and all of those around her. Carol is preceded in death by eight of her siblings, her husband Del and her granddaughter Danielle. Carol is survived by brothers Jerry and Joe and sister Marilyn; daughters Christine (Fred), Patricia (Patrick), Joan (Mark) and Janice (Joe) and sons David (Lynne), Dan (Helen), Mark (Brenda) and Tim; grandchildren Renee, Michelle, Rebecca, Bud, Christopher, Eric, Joseph, Michael, Jonathan, Kevin, David, Andrew, Radley, Emily, Alden, Daniel, Claire, Derek, Lane, Davis, Ben and Lianna; eighteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She loved and shared herself with all of them and all will miss her ever-present kindness and the brightness of her constant smile. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary church (2855 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30329). Visitation with the family will precede the Mass at 10:00 AM in the narthex of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carol's name to St. Pius X High School (www.spx.org). Carol's family extends its sincere gratitude to Doreen, Seble, and Vanessa and to Sharena, Cecelia and Susuana wonderful ladies who provided Carol with the utmost tender love and care in her final years. "There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear" (John 4:18). Carol lived without fear and she loved life, perfectly. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries