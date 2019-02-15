Services
St Patrick's Episcopal Church
4755 N Peachtree Rd
Atlanta, GA 30338
Christine (Herrick) HUTT


HUTT (Herrick), Christine Diane Our family and community are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend, mother, wife and sister Mrs. Christine Diane Herrick Hutt. Born on February 15, 1947 she went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 10, 2019 at the age of 71. Christine was married to Milton Howard Hutt (Mike) on August, 25 1979 and was married for 40 beautiful and glorious years. Christine was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania. Christine was an exquisite woman who walked with grace and compassion. Christine will truly be missed by many but her spirit and love will always and forever be with us. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chris may be made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, listing "Chris HuttArt Ministry" in the memo line of the check. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019
