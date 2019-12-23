Resources
O'ROURKE, Christine Christine O'Rourke of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Emory Hospital. Christine was born in Teaneck, NJ on September 18, 1952. Christine is survived by her husband of 43 years, James, children: Kristin, Shannon, Kathy, Leah and David, grandchildren: Ashlyn, Owen, Rory, Rieley, Sydney and Jake, great-grandchildren: Wesley and sisters: Carol and June. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at SouthCare, 91 Andrew Drive, Suite 100, Stockbridge, GA 30281.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 23, 2019
