Services
Carmichael Funeral Home
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 424-4924
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmichael Funeral Home
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Carmichael Funeral Home
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
View Map
PAYNE, Christine Christine Walker Payne, 77, of Kennesaw, Georgia went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She is the daughter of George and Edith Mae Walker of Atlanta. Chris was predeceased by her son David Edwin Payne, her mother and father and four brothers. She is survived by her husband Edwin A. Payne of Kennesaw, daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Jason Martin of Conifer, CO and sister Clara Ward of Atlanta. Chris grew up in East Atlanta and graduated from Roosevelt High School. Funeral Service will be 1 PM Wednesday in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Steve Hambrick officiating. Burial will be in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. The Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday in at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. www.carmichaelcares.com (770)424-4924.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2019
