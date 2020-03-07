|
SIMMONS, Christine Christine Anderson Simmons, 71, of Atlanta died peacefully at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. A woman whose faith was the central tenet of her life, Karen Christine Anderson was born in Boise, Idaho to Colonel Arnold Vendelberg Anderson and his wife, Evelyn Johnson. The oldest of four children, Christie's father's military career opened the door to the world and a lifelong love of travel. During her childhood, she had the opportunity to attend a tea with Chiang Kai-shek in Taiwan, learn about the Nuremburg trials firsthand from her father who was directly involved, and work at the Pentagon during the Vietnam War. After graduating from high school in Arlington, Virginia, she became the first in her family to graduate from college, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English from East Carolina University. She then moved to Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Never one to back down from a dare, she entered the Miss SieFuneral services rra Vista beauty contest and surprised everyone, including herself, by winning. Invited to compete for Miss Arizona, she forfeited her crown after falling in love on a blind date with a young intelligence officer named Gregory McKittrick Simmons. Greg and Christie were the first-ever wedding at Fort Huachuca Chapel on July 22, 1972. It was arguably the hottest (temperature wise, of course) and happiest day of their lives. After moving to Atlanta as newlyweds, Christie began making a name for herself in the marketing industry. She was the consummate professional and pursued every endeavor with an eye on excellence. Christie and Greg became leaders in their community and shared a mutual passion for investing in causes and people they believed in. They cared deeply for their church, North Avenue Presbyterian, Young Life, Theatrical Outfit, FCS Ministries, Focus on the Family, and countless others. Christie and Greg's proudest joint venture was the raising of their five children. After Greg's untimely passing in 1988, Christie faithfully raised her children with grace and courage and continued to generously give of her time and talents. Christie was a multifaceted prism of "can-do" in a world that so often said "no-way." She filled the room with laughter, vibrancy, and a genuine interest in other people. One of the few brave enough to live her life with an unflinching ability to be herself, she left a permanent impression on those who knew and loved her. Christie's life was defined by her faith, generosity, and humor. She was a force for good and the people around her. And though she will be dearly missed on this earth, to know and love Christie is to know she is finally reunited with the two people she loved most: Jesus and Greg. Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Simmons, and is survived by her son, McKittrick Simmons (Meredith); daughters, Gregory Simmons Lemos (Rob), Kristin Simmons Ferguson (Robert), Karen Simmons Hebert (McAllison), Sarah Simmons Matthews (Dan); grandchildren, Greg, Thatcher, Bailey and Kitch Simmons, Eliana, Joshua, Stryder, and Francie Lemos, Davy and Rhodes Ferguson, Austin Sonju and Everett Matthews; sisters, Jan Cassidy (Jim), Fizzie Stachel; and brother, Jon Anderson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Avenue Presbyterian Church, The Anti-Defamation League and/or Theatrical Outfit. The family will receive friends Monday, March 9, from 6 to 8 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10, at 11 AM, with a reception directly following at North Avenue Presbyterian Church, 607 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. Interment services will be private.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2020