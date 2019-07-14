Resources
SMITH, Christine Born January 28, 1944, entered into eternal life on June 22, 2019. Christine grew up in Havre de Grace, MD. She relocated to Atlanta, GA in the late 80s for a management position with Fashion Bug Stores and later began a career in property management where she was recognized for her excellent marketing skills and leadership as an on- site trainer at Lane Company, Williams Residential, and finally Preferred Apartment Communities. Christine is preceded in death by her sister Anne Paige Chapman, father Christian P. Smith, and mother Elizabeth Smith. She is is survived by her children, daughter Renee (Tony) Goemaere of Fayetteville, GA and son John (Wendy Burns) Ardolino of Grand Rapids, MI. She was a grandmother to six: Adrienne (Stephen) Williams of Braselton, GA, David (Ariana) Goemaere of Colorado Springs, CO, Paige (Adam) Drake of Oklahoma City, OK, Russell Goemaere of Houston TX, Adrian & Adam Ardolino of Grand Rapids, MI. Her two Great Grandsons are Christopher and Isaiah Williams. She is also survived by her step brother, Alton MacDonald, of Havre de Grace, MD and nephews Doug Hall, Alton, Alex, and Austin MacDonald. She leaves behind many lifelong friends. Christine was an ardent animal lover. Over the years she had many pets from dogs and cats to horses rabbits and birds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Refuge Rescue, PO Box 1923, Woodstock, GA 30188.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019
