TAYLOR, Christine Gaffney "Chris" Christine (Chris) Gaffney Taylor died on July 22, 2019, after a courageous six-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer. Born on November 10, 1956, she was a native of DuBois, Pennsylvania and the daughter of James Andrew Gaffney and Sandra Griggs Gaffney. She has resided in Atlanta, Georgia since 1979. She received a B.A. degree in Communications/ Government in 1978 from Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana, and attended Richmond College, London, England. Chris was the Manager of Community Affairs and an Assistant Vice President of The First National Bank of Atlanta before giving the full measure of her devotion to her beloved children. She served as a St. Pius Football Mom for her two sons and as a Westminster Diving Mom for her daughter and served on the Board of Directors and as the Director of Development for the Atlanta Hospital Hospitality House, on the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Shakespeare Festival, and as a member of the Piedmont Hospital Auxiliary and the Wedding Guild of the Cathedral of Christ the King. She was also a long-time member of the Junior League of Atlanta. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Earle Richard Taylor, III; her son Earle Richard Taylor, IV of Chicago, Illinois; her daughter Mary Gaffney Taylor of Atlanta, Georgia; her son Luke Kendrick Taylor of Chicago, Illinois; her mother Sandra Gaffney of Atlanta, Georgia; her brother James (Mary) Gaffney of Ocala, Florida; her brother David Gaffney of Atlanta, Georgia; her brother John (Tammy) Gaffney of Jacksonville, Florida; her sister Anna (Chris) Conway of Scottsdale, Arizona; and five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James Gaffney, and her brother, Joseph Gaffney. The family will receive friends at H.M. Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road, N.E., Brookhaven, Georgia, on July 26, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 353 Peachtree Street, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia, on July 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, N.W., Sandy Springs, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Mercy Care Foundation, 5134 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, Georgia 30341, Attention: Carolyn Prater, or Saint Mary's College, 110 LeMans Hall, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556, Attention: Christine Gaffney Taylor '78 Memorial Fund. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019