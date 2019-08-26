Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Fountain of Faith Missionary Baptist Church
6712 West Fayetteville Rd.
Riverdale,, GA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Van Dross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Van Dross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Van Dross Obituary
VAN DROSS, Christine A. A Homegoing Celebration honoring the memory of Retired Clayton County Circuit Public Defender Christine A. Van Dross, Esq. of Jonesboro, GA, who passed Aug. 20, 2019, will be held Aug. 27, 11 AM, at Fountain of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6712 West Fayetteville Rd., Riverdale, GA; The Reverend Reginald B. Newman, Pastor; The Reverend Dr. Gaines W. Culpepper, Jr., Eulogist. Interment, private. Survivors are two daughters, Monique Van Dross and Rukiyah (James) Van Dross-Anderson; sisters, Eloise (Richard) Fowle and Kelly Threadgill; brother, John Jenkins; granddaughters, Christina Van Dross-Ransby and Courtney Littlejohn; nieces, Lauren (Manuel) Caballero, Nicole Fowle, Miranda Fowle, Kamille Fowle and Tammy Jenkins; nephews, Dominique Jenkins and Joseph Burton; great nephews, Kenneth Levine and Mason Cabellero; great niece, Brianna Levine; and a host of other loving relatives and friends that loved and adored her. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.