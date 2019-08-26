|
VAN DROSS, Christine A. A Homegoing Celebration honoring the memory of Retired Clayton County Circuit Public Defender Christine A. Van Dross, Esq. of Jonesboro, GA, who passed Aug. 20, 2019, will be held Aug. 27, 11 AM, at Fountain of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6712 West Fayetteville Rd., Riverdale, GA; The Reverend Reginald B. Newman, Pastor; The Reverend Dr. Gaines W. Culpepper, Jr., Eulogist. Interment, private. Survivors are two daughters, Monique Van Dross and Rukiyah (James) Van Dross-Anderson; sisters, Eloise (Richard) Fowle and Kelly Threadgill; brother, John Jenkins; granddaughters, Christina Van Dross-Ransby and Courtney Littlejohn; nieces, Lauren (Manuel) Caballero, Nicole Fowle, Miranda Fowle, Kamille Fowle and Tammy Jenkins; nephews, Dominique Jenkins and Joseph Burton; great nephews, Kenneth Levine and Mason Cabellero; great niece, Brianna Levine; and a host of other loving relatives and friends that loved and adored her. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 26, 2019