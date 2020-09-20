1/1
Christoper Coleman
1971 - 2020
COLEMAN, Christopher Alan Age 49, passed away suddenly Wed, Aug. 26, at his home in Lawrenceville. Born April 16, 1971 in Stn Mtn, graduated 1990 South Gwinnett HS and worked for WWTS. Chris is survived by his wife, (24 yrs), Keri Gillham Coleman, daughters, Cheyenne and Kiera, father Barney Coleman all of Lawrenceville, grandmother, Mary Gaddis of Conyers, and brother, Barney Coleman, IV. Memorial Service at 12 Stone Church, Snellville, Sat., Sept. 26, at 2 PM. Condolences can be left at www.csog.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
12 Stone Church
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Georgia, Inc.
1826 Marietta Blvd.
Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 355-7627
