ARMSTRONG, Christopher Henry

Christopher Henry Armstrong, 51, of Locust Grove died on October 24, 2020. He was born in Atlanta and was the son of the late Bill and Mary Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong graduated from North Springs High School in 1988 and then attended the University of Georgia. He then had a successful career in advertising and promotions. Chris was "the world's greatest salesman"! He is survived by his fiancé, Kimberly Wallace, stepson, William Wallace, stepdaughter, Sarah Wallace, and numerous close friends. A memorial service will be held in November.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
