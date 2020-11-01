Christopher Henry Armstrong, 51, of Locust Grove died on October 24, 2020. He was born in Atlanta and was the son of the late Bill and Mary Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong graduated from North Springs High School in 1988 and then attended the University of Georgia. He then had a successful career in advertising and promotions. Chris was "the world's greatest salesman"! He is survived by his fiancé, Kimberly Wallace, stepson, William Wallace, stepdaughter, Sarah Wallace, and numerous close friends. A memorial service will be held in November.



