BLAISE, Christopher Daniel Christopher Daniel Blaise of Atlanta, GA, 47, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Blaise, as he liked to be called by his Atlanta friends, earned his bachelor's degree from Plattsburgh State and then started working as a logistics analyst with Georgia-Pacific. In 1997, he was transferred by GP to Atlanta. In 2001, he began working for Domtar Industries and in 2007, The Home Depot Corporation scooped him up. Being away from home, Blaise made friends wherever he went, and those friends quickly became family. If it wasn't his regular group of friends in Peachtree City, then it was his regular trivia crowd at Carnegies in downtown. When it wasn't either of those crowds, it was his regular group of drumming and cheering supporters group Westside 109 for the Atlanta Silverbacks. It would be a regular request from his friends for Blaise to give them "more cowbell." In 2010, Blaise met and fell in love with fellow transplant to Atlanta, Colleen Covino and they were married in 2012. That year he was also diagnosed with primary progressive Multiple Sclerosis. While their life together was short, the love they shared was big. Christopher Blaise is survived by Colleen of Atlanta, his mother Debbie, sister Trisha and her husband Jamie and the two loves of his life his niece Ayla and nephew Keegan all from Plattsburgh, NY, plus many aunts, uncles and cousins. Christopher was pre-deceased by his father Daniel. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Blaise will be laid to rest in Keeseville, NY at St. John's Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2020