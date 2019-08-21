|
BRIGMAN, Christopher Vernon Christopher Vernon Brigman, 72, of Smoke Rise, GA, departed this earth to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Vernon and Pearl Brigman of Atlanta. Chris attended Fulton High School, before attending Georgia State University, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated with a BA in Real Estate. He served as a Military Police in the National Guard. He was an active member in the community, deacon in the church, coach of youth athletics, and spent over 50 years as owner of Brigman and Associates in Decatur, GA. Chris is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lisa; son, Zac (Sari) Brigman; daughter, Andrea Moore; brother, Greg (Claudia) Brigman; and sister, Tammy (Ken) Brewer; grandchildren, Emma, Madison, and Mary Grace. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, 3705 Highway 78, Snellville, GA 30039 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, followed by a celebration of life on Friday, August 23, at 1:00 PM at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Rd., Stone Mountain, GA, officiated by Dr. Chris George. Those desiring may make memorial donations to a , in loving memory of Christopher Vernon Brigman. Chris was full of life, passionate about Real Estate, enjoyed a good game of golf, and loved his friends and family sincerely. He will be missed by many. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019