COBB, Christopher Lee Christopher Lee Cobb, age 51, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on May 20, 2020. Chris was born on January 13, 1969 to Charles and Becky Cobb in Tampa, FL. He graduated from Shiloh High School in 1988. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division serving in the Persian Gulf War. Chris is survived by his three beloved children, Caroline, Charlie and Christina, his mom, Becky sister, Missy, and brothers, Clint and Cameron. A Celebration of Life will be held June 13, for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Aflac Cancer Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 3, 2020.
