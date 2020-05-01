|
|
He was a husband, father, police officer and an Airman. Christopher Eric Ewing lived to serve, according to those who knew him best.
And there was one more word that also fit, Smyrna police Chief Joseph Bennett said.
"In all of Chris's roles, Chris was a hero," Bennett said.
The funeral was held Friday, May 1 for Ewing, who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday, April 21, 2020 when his patrol car was struck by a suspected drunk driver. He was 34.
"This is not how a career should end," Bennett said.
Ewing, a married father of three, was a two-year veteran of the Smyrna Police Department and also served in the Air Force Reserves. He was a 2004 graduate of Osborne High School, where he played football.
In 2005, Ewing enlisted in the Air Force Reserves where he was assigned to the 94th APS Reserve Unit at Robins AFB, in Warner Robins. He served various deployments to Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bagram, and received numerous awards and medals for his service.
In May 2014, Ewing was assigned to the Base Honor Guard at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. As a member of the Honor Guard, Ewing participated in services around the Southeast honoring falling military members.
In July 2018, Ewing joined the Smyrna Police Department.
"He wanted to serve his community," Bennett said.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020