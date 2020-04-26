|
|
EWING, Christopher CHRISTOPHER ERIC EWING was born April 7, 1986 and went to his eternal rest on April 20, 2020. Chris was born at the US Air Force hospital on Clark Air Base, in the Republic of the Philippines. In August of 1989, his family was transferred to Offutt AFB, in Omaha, Nebraska. In April of 1995 his family moved to Marietta, Georgia where he graduated from Osborne High School in 2004. On March 11, 2005, Chris enlisted in the US Air Force Reserves where he was assigned to the 94th APS Reserve Unit at Robins AFB, in Warner Robins, GA. Chris served proudly with his reserve unit in deployments to Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bagram. In May of 2014 Chris was assigned to the Base Honor Guard at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, in Marietta, Georgia. Chris proudly served with the Honor Guard from May 5, 2014 to June 7, 2018. As a member and commander of the Honor Guard, Chris and his team traveled around Georgia and the surrounding states to provide the last honors to those who had served the country he had chosen to defend. On July 2, 2018, Chris chose another path of service when he joined the Smyrna Police Department. Chris loved being a police officer. He loved his fellow officers and was truly dedicated to helping others. Chris always had a smile and a cheerful word for everyone he met. Dedicated, professional, courteous, and caring are only a few words that describe Chris Ewing. In February 2010, Chris married his wife Cassie. In addition to his wife Cassie, Chris leaves three daughters, Christon, Caylin, and Aliyah. Chris is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Pauline Ewing of Kingsport, Tennessee, his parents Charles and Noli Ewing of Griffin, Georgia, and siblings Kimbra Ewing-Baskin (Marlon), Cory Ewing (Vallory), and Stacy Ewing. His oldest brother Charles Jr preceded him in death. Chris leaves behind a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who will keep his spirit & memory alive. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the fund established by the Smyrna Police Department Go Fund Me link below. https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/smyrna-police-officer-ewing-benevolence-fund
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020