MITCHAM, Christopher Cashin Christopher Cashin Mitcham, 58, beloved husband of Brenda Patterson Mitcham, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 6, 2019, at his home. Born in West Palm Beach, FL, on June 12, 1961, Chris was the son of Wilson Matthew Mitcham Jr. and the late Lydia Anne Halter. He grew up in Atlanta, where he attended Christ the King School and St. Pius X Catholic High School. In 1983, he graduated from the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. His greatest joys were being with Family and friends, working in his yard and following the Georgia Bulldogs. The Mitcham boys spent wonderful summer days growing up together at Lake Rabun. He met his wife, Brenda, who would be the love of his life, at UGA and together they would raise two beautiful daughters, Rachel and Becca. It was also at UGA that he formed special bonds with his KA brothers and loyal friendships that would last a lifetime.Saturdays in Athens each fall were all about the Dawgs, fun and football. He perfected the art of tailgating and was known as the master cooler packer, as well as the developer of the original stadium zip lock. After college, his sales and marketing career was launched with the E. & J. Gallo company, where he flourished. In 1989, he began a very successful management position with the Coca Cola Company. He was truly an ambassador of the Coca Cola brand for well over 20 years, followed by key positions with CTI and the Atlanta Beverage Company. Passionate about hard work, he took tremendous pride in every job that he did. He was highly respected as a strong sales and marketing executive who delivered impressive results. But it will be his endearing personality, humor, compassion, generosity and positive energy that his Family, his teams, his customers, and all who knew him, will remember. Diagnosed with metastatic melanoma to the brain in 2017, he fought valiantly for over 2 years, while continuing to live his life gracefully, fully and on his own terms. The legendary "Chris Mitcham stories", delivered with that friendly smile, and his many classic expressions of optimism will be celebrated forever by his Family and his friends. "All Good", "It is what it is", "Play through it", "Control what you can, influence what you can't". He is survived by his wife, Brenda Patterson Mitcham; two daughters, Rachel Louise Mitcham and Rebecca Glenn Mitcham; father, Wilson Mitcham Jr. (Martha); three brothers, Matthew Mitcham, Michael Mitcham (Diana), Mark Mitcham (Nancy); father-in-law, Pete Patterson; six nieces and nephews, Billy Scully (Kate), Kristy Mitcham, Matthew Mitcham (Kate), Maddie Mitcham, William Mitcham, Jack Mitcham; and his two beloved dogs, Lily and Henry. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00. Memorials may be made to the Piedmont Brain Tumor Center (2001 Peachtree Rd, 6th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30309; or to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2019