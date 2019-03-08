|
NOLLEY, Christopher Gerard Funeral Service for Mr. Christopher Gerard Nolley of Covington, GA will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Poplar Hill AME Church, 623 Poplar Hill Road, Mansfield, GA. Rev. Nicolene Durham, Pastor, Reverend Ahmed Martin, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, mother, Ms. Vivian E. Nolley; father, Mr. Stanley Hurst; children, Markel Nolley, Ma'syia Williams and Devonta Willis; three great-aunts, one great uncle and a host of other relatives and special friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at 3451 South Gate Trail Apt. A Conyers, GA 30013 at 12:00 P.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019