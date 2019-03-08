Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher NOLLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher NOLLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher NOLLEY Obituary
NOLLEY, Christopher Gerard Funeral Service for Mr. Christopher Gerard Nolley of Covington, GA will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Poplar Hill AME Church, 623 Poplar Hill Road, Mansfield, GA. Rev. Nicolene Durham, Pastor, Reverend Ahmed Martin, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, mother, Ms. Vivian E. Nolley; father, Mr. Stanley Hurst; children, Markel Nolley, Ma'syia Williams and Devonta Willis; three great-aunts, one great uncle and a host of other relatives and special friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at 3451 South Gate Trail Apt. A Conyers, GA 30013 at 12:00 P.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now