TEAGUE, Christopher Christopher David Teague was born in Bethesda, MD on May 4, 1952 to William Benjamin Teague, Jr. and Gloria Jones Teague. He graduated from Woodward Academy and then the American Film Institute. He spent his career, between Atlanta and Los Angeles, writing for the entertainment industry. He introduced many young people to the creative process of producing film while teaching at the Atlanta Arts Institute and AIU. In addition to Film his passions included swimming and horses. He fought cancer the last decade of his life, with thanks to all the medical professionals that helped him in that struggle. He passed peacefully in a Los Angeles hospice on May 28th. He is survived by a sister, Catherine; a brother, Benjamin; three nieces, Grace, Eulaliah, Olivia; and a grandnephew Logan. There will be a private service for immediate family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019
