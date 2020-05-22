Resources
WILDER, Chrystale Ann Chrystale Ann Wilder was born on Dec. 25, 1958 in Beddeford, ME. She was a lobster fisherman, a wood craftsman, a press operator and worked at a music recording studio. She was a forgotten sister of the Viet Nam Vets MC and NOMAD John and Bones, Turner Falls MA, Florida Keys, Jacksonville FL, Newnan GA, Fayetteville GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simonne and Raymond "Curly" Ferland and two sisters, Joanne Ferland and Linda Ferland of Saco and Biddeford, ME. She is survived by her husband, Tim and son Orrin. Please express your condolences at dortchwilliamson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020
