GREENHALGH, Cindy Lou Cindy Lou Greenhalgh, 66, of Atlanta, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019 after a six-year struggle with leukemia. The daughter of Marge and Cy Greenhalgh, Cindy was born on July 2, 1953 in Bangor Maine and raised in Orono. Cindy loved art, language, and teaching, and earned degrees in all three fields. She held bachelor's degrees from Brown University and Massachusetts College of Art & Design, and master's from San Francisco Art Inst and Georgia State. For many years, Cindy taught ESOL in the middle and high schools of the Atlanta Public School system. She was passionate about not just educating her students, but investing in each one personally. Cindy was a born artist. She worked in pastels, drawing, photography, and collage, and spread a love of the arts to her many students. Before having to pare back her activities, she was pursuing her dream of opening a children's art school. Cindy is predeceased by her husband, Jerome Moorman. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Wasser, of Brooklyn NY, her son, Miles Moorman, of Atlanta, and four older sisters and two of their husbands: Lynne and George Stevens of Owls Head ME, Jo and Dave Comeau of Smithfield ME, Judy Galm of Sebring FL, and Susan Greenhalgh of Cambridge MA. A celebration of Cindy's life is being planned for early 2020.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019