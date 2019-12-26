|
|
FRAZIER, Clair Wofford Mrs. Clair Wofford Frazier, age 58, of Mineral Bluff, GA, passed away on December 23, 2019 at her home. She was born in Gainesville, GA on May 3, 1961, to the late Edgar Lawton and Anne Gibson Wofford. Clair was a beautiful person both inside and out. She always lit up the room with her smiling face and radiating personality. Clair genuinely cared about others she came in contact with and was always the first one to offer help for anyone who needed it. She was a true Southern Belle who will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her. The family graciously extends their most humble appreciation to everyone who gave love and support during the past 27 months of her illness. A special thank you to all of the medical staff who attended to Clair during her battle with cancer. Lastly, special gratitude is extended to Georgia Mountains Hospice for making it a possibility for her to spend her final days at home surrounded by her family, friends and pets. Survivors include her loving husband of 18 years, A.D. Frazier of the home; brother, Lawton Wofford (Linda) of Cornelia, GA; step son, James Reinhardt Frazier (Nikki) of Wilmette, IL; step daughter, Carrie Frazier Anderson (Evan) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Ezra, Ansley, Vai and Geneve; Aunt, Nancy Wofford Moore (Frank) of St. Simons Island, GA; feline friends, Bud, Willy and Junior; and canine friend, Heike. Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Blue Ridge, GA with the Rev. Victor Morgan officiating and assisted by the Rev. Ronald Wikander. Mardean DeShazo will provide musical selections. Interment will follow in the St. Luke's Memorial Garden cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Georgia Mountains Hospice at 70 Caring Way Jasper, GA 30143. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 26, 2019