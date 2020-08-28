1/
Clara Chambers
CHAMBERS, Clara Sue Clara Sue Chambers passed away in Piedmont Atlanta Hospital on August 24, 2020 at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Estelle Chambers, and her brother, Alex Chambers. Clara was blessed with a close-knit group of friends who were very dear to her. Burial service to be kept private. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
