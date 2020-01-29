|
MITCHELL, Clara Lucille Clara Lucille Mitchell, age 62, of Dallas, GA passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Mrs. Mitchell was born Aug. 13, 1957 in Atlanta, GA to Lucille and George Mitchell. She attended North Georgia College and was a die hard Georgia Tech fan. She was employed at BBT-Insurance Services of Kennesaw for 20 years. Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her father, George. She is survived by her wife and partner of 32 years, Wanda Hamilton of Dallas, GA, daughter Melissa (David) Lassiter of Cartersville, GA, grandchildren Owen and Savannah Lassiter of Cartersville, GA, her beloved and spoiled Schnauzer Tinsel, sisters Martha (Jim) Simmons of Lynn Haven, FL, Cheryl (Todd) Lary of Columbus, GA, nieces Rachel (Steven) Dominguez and Jamie (Daniel) Buckley, nephews Noah Saunders and Matthew Simmons. In lieu of a service, we will have a Celebration of Life in the spring. Memorial donations (rather than flowers) can be made to the or Wellstar Community Hospice in her honor. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020