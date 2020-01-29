Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Mitchell Obituary
MITCHELL, Clara Lucille Clara Lucille Mitchell, age 62, of Dallas, GA passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Mrs. Mitchell was born Aug. 13, 1957 in Atlanta, GA to Lucille and George Mitchell. She attended North Georgia College and was a die hard Georgia Tech fan. She was employed at BBT-Insurance Services of Kennesaw for 20 years. Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her father, George. She is survived by her wife and partner of 32 years, Wanda Hamilton of Dallas, GA, daughter Melissa (David) Lassiter of Cartersville, GA, grandchildren Owen and Savannah Lassiter of Cartersville, GA, her beloved and spoiled Schnauzer Tinsel, sisters Martha (Jim) Simmons of Lynn Haven, FL, Cheryl (Todd) Lary of Columbus, GA, nieces Rachel (Steven) Dominguez and Jamie (Daniel) Buckley, nephews Noah Saunders and Matthew Simmons. In lieu of a service, we will have a Celebration of Life in the spring. Memorial donations (rather than flowers) can be made to the or Wellstar Community Hospice in her honor. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -