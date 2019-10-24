|
|
WILLIAMS, Clara "Jo" Clara "Jo" Williams, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2:30 PM, in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Panter and Dr. Kirk Walters officiating. Clara "Jo" was a previous member of Marietta Church of God of Prophecy and was a current member at Mount Paran North Church. She was a dedicated Mom and Mamaw. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include her sons, Mike Williams (Tammy), Joey Williams (Lynette); grandchildren, Shawnda Williams, Cassie Chamlee, Adam Williams (Brandi), Cody Williams, Jamie Williams, Jackson Williams, Andrew Williams; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Williams, Noah Chamlee, and Brandon Williams; brother, Don Meadows; sisters, Shirley McReynolds, Barbara Wood, and Shelma Ceylor. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 25, from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM, prior to the service at Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 24, 2019