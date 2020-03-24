|
WILLIS, Bettye Clara Elizabeth ("Bettye") Gossett Willis, 86, passed away on March 22, 2020. Bettye is survived by her daughter, Lindsey Sullivan, and son-in-law, Mike; her grand-daughter, Ansley Clarke, and her husband, Ryan; her brother, Larry Gossett, and his wife, Maxine; her sister, Penny Fowler, and her husband, Dennis; her nieces, Cindy Schwab, Deanne Sport, and Leslie Chamlee and their families; her sisters-in-law, Carolyn Owen, and her husband, Herb; her brother-in-law, James Hulsey; her sister-in-law, Dodie Risse, and her husband, Pete; her nieces and nephews, Beverly, Jeff and Clay Morris; Terrie Reuvers, Gary Risse; Mike, Steve, and Denise Hulsey and their families. Bettye was born June 15, 1933, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was active at Hoke Smith High School and attended University of Georgia on academic scholarship. She was also active at Grace Methodist Church where she met Warner Willis to whom she was married for 53 years. Her interests included dancing, ice skating, baking, reading, and focusing on her family. She excelled at everything she did. Bettye moved to Richmond in July 1997 to be closer to her daughter and grand-daughter. In Richmond, Bettye was active at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, in The Woman's Club and Tuckahoe Woman's Club. Her main focus, however, remained her family. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. While she never had a large circle of friends, she was fiercely loyal and dedicated to those she had. She was remarkably strong, beating ovarian cancer in her 70s and living independently with Parkinson's until September 2019. As a devout Christian, Bettye is, most certainly, now absent from the body but present with the Lord. The family extends a very special "thank you" to the staffs of Spring Arbor of Richmond and Hospice of Virginia. In keeping with Bettye's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a .
