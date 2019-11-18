Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Lying in State
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Lily Hill Baptist Church
344 Robin St.
Decatur, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Lily Hill Baptist Church
344 Robin St.
Decatur, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Barnes Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Barnes Jr. Obituary
BARNES, Jr., Clarence "Buboo" Funeral Service for Mr. Clarence Barnes, Jr. "Buboo", of Atlanta, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, 12 PM, at Lily Hill Baptist Church, 344 Robin St., Decatur, with remains placed instate at 10 AM. Reverend John F. Hurst, Pastor, Pastor Kirk L. Arnold, Eulogist. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1824 Delphine Dr., Decatur, at 11 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, GA, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -