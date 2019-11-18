|
BARNES, Jr., Clarence "Buboo" Funeral Service for Mr. Clarence Barnes, Jr. "Buboo", of Atlanta, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, 12 PM, at Lily Hill Baptist Church, 344 Robin St., Decatur, with remains placed instate at 10 AM. Reverend John F. Hurst, Pastor, Pastor Kirk L. Arnold, Eulogist. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1824 Delphine Dr., Decatur, at 11 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, GA, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 18, 2019