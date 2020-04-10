|
DOUGLASS, Jr., Clarence Curtis Clarence Curtis Douglass, Jr. was born in New Orleans, LA on Dec. 8, 1934. He passed away on April 4, 2020 while in hospice at Historic Roswell Place. Most of his childhood years were spent in Centreville, AL graduating from Bibb County High School. He attended University of Alabama receiving a degree in Chemistry. Curtis worked for Lockheed in Marietta, GA for 14 years. He attended Georgia State University and received a MS degree in Math. Curtis later worked for SAIC in Huntsville, AL and Marietta, GA until retirement. Curtis was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society for 43 years with membership in the local Stone Mountain Chorus and Big Chicken Chorus. In addition to singing, his main hobbies were furniture building, working with computers, photography, and gardening. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Curtis Douglass and Elizabeth Steele Douglass. Survivors include his wife of 61 years Celeste Nabers Douglass, sons, John (Maryann), Jim (Kay), and daughter, Jan Marcus (Dan), four grandsons, one granddaughter and four great-grandsons. Due to the current health crisis, services will be at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020