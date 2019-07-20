HUFF, Clarence Clarence Harvey Huff, 90, of Dunwoody, died on Wednesday, July 18, 2019. He was the son of the late William Marshall Huff and Lollie Belle Griffith Huff. His wife, Vera Glaydean York Huff, his son, Lloyd Mark Huff, and his son-in-law, Rudolph Warren Mills, also predeceased him. Surviving are his daughter, Fairy Marsha Huff Mills, and his two grandsons, Robert Wesley Mills, and Andrew Marshall Mills. Clarence was born in Bogart, Georgia, on May 17, 1929, on his parent's Oconee County farm. He started picking cotton at the age of 5, and helped his parents and three older brothers work the farm and care for their many animals. After graduating from Bogart High School at the age of 16, he attended the University of Georgia, where he received an undergraduate degree from the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. He went on to receive his Specialist Degree in Teaching from the College of Education at UGA Clarence began teaching school in Dallas, Georgia, at the age of 20, and from there moved to Manchester, Georgia, where he taught agriculture in high school. In 1953, he married the love of his life, Vera Glaydean York, and she moved to Manchester to be with him. Clarence served as the Principal of Manchester High School from 1962 through 1965. While in Manchester, Clarence was also very involved in the Manchester Kiwanis Club and served as their president in 1964. In 1966, he took a position with the Georgia State Department of Education and moved his family to Griffin, Georgia. In 1970, he continued his work with the State Department and moved his family to Atlanta, Georgia. For the next 15 years, he worked on federal funding requests for the education system for the state of Georgia. At the age of 55, he retired from the state department. Shortly thereafter, he took a 6 month position with the DeKalb County School System in their Facilities and Planning division. This turned in to a 25 year career and in 2009, Clarence retired at the age of 80, having worked and served in the field of education for 60 years. For many years, Clarence traveled the world with his wife until her death in 1995. He dearly loved his two grandsons, Robby and Andy, and was a "fixture" at their various school, church and sporting events at Murphey-Candler Little League Park, Atlanta Colts Field, Vanderlyn Elementary School, Peachtree Charter Middle School and Dunwoody High School. "Granddad" was known by his grandson's teammates and they enjoyed having "Granddad" cheer them on as much as he did his own grandsons. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University Of Georgia College Of Education Excellence Fund in Athens, Georgia. Visitation and funeral services will be held at H. M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel at 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, starting at 1:30 p.m. with the service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs next to his beloved wife, Glaydean. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 20, 2019