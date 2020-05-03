|
LEWIS, Sr., Clarence Clarence Lewis, Sr. was the only child of the late Melvin Lewis and Lillian B. Lewis Pipkins. Clarence was born in New Orleans, La. He received his primary education in the public schools of New Orleans. He received his secondary education at the Gilbert Academy High School, a parochial Methodist school. Upon completion of his school education, he enrolled into Clark College, now Clark Atlanta University(CAU) where he became a member of the Fighting Panthers football team. He became captain during his junior year and co-captain in his senior year. It was at Clark where he met his one and only college sweetheart. While at Clark he was voted Mr. Clark and affectionately called Beauty. After graduating from Clark, he was inducted into the Army, and served in the Korean War. While in service, he married his college sweetheart, Virginia. Clarence became a two- time winner of soldier of the month honors. He received an early discharge to enroll into graduate school: Atlanta University. While at Atlanta University, he decided to take a job at the U.S. Post Office and became a part time student. This decision enabled his wife and young daughter (Iris) to join him in Atlanta. After completing graduate school, Clarence decided to resign and took a pay cut from the postal services to take a teaching position in Rockdale County. He worked in Rockdale county for two years before coming to Atlanta. In Atlanta, Clarence worked at Whiteford Avenue, Smith High School (successfully coached the varsity football team as well as young men's and women's basketball), elevated to principal at Rosa Lee Wright, and Continental Colony. He retired from Continental Colony (Atlanta School of Excellence) in 1988. Clarence and Virginia were blessed with their second child (Clarence, Jr.) ten years after their first child. Clarence and Virginia joined Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, USA at the same time. They have been members of Radcliffe for more than five decades. Clarence has served as a trustee, elder, treasurer, moderator and vice moderator of the Men of Radcliffe, treasurer of the Men of Radcliffe, and moderator of the Nurture Committee. The men of Radcliffe bestowed upon him the honor of Man of Faith and Churchman of the Year. He loved Sunday school and called it his early morning service. Clarence was a generous supporter of his beloved alma mater, CAU, as evidenced by his commitment of time and financial resources. Clarence was a life member of CAU National Alumni Association. He was inducted into the CAU Athletic Hall of Fame. He was also an avid supporter of the CAU Boosters. Although his passion was in athletics, he was also was an avid bridge player. He was a member of several professional organizations, but he took pride in the Uni-Hawks, Bidders, Graduate Bridge Clubs, The Fearless Foursome, The Men of Radcliffe, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Clarence (aka Smoke), pledged the Beta Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. at Clark College in 1951 and served as Dean of Pledges during his undergraduate tenure. He also served in leadership roles in the Atlanta Eta Omega Graduate Chapter over the years. He is also proud to have a legacy in his namesake, Clarence Jr. who pledged the Upsilon Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at Florida A&M University in 1985. Clarence leaves to cherish his memory: his beloved wife, Virginia, daughter, Iris (Ernest), son, Clarence, Jr. (Pam) grandchildren, LaTisha, JaLia, Casi, and Cara, and a host of other relatives and friends. A private Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 11 AM, Greenwood Cemetery. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020