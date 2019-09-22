|
MCKINNEY, Clarence Clarence "Clancy" McKinney, 87, of Roswell, GA passed away on August 28, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Clancy was raised on a farm in Carbondale, IL, one of 13 brothers and sisters. He studied agriculture in school but his sights were set on flying airplanes. He left the farm and joined the Naval Cadets and ultimately became a Marine fighter pilot reaching the rank of Major later in the reserves. He went on to become a Captain at Eastern Air Lines ending his 32-year career flying the A300 Airbus. He was a true outdoorsman and shared his love of nature with family and friends through hunting, fishing, camping and boating on the lake. He was an avid golfer winning The Senior Club Championship and carding 3 holes in one in his lifetime, with 2 of them coming in a single round. He had a bit of a daredevil, mischievous side with a great sense of humor. Clancy was a devoted, loving and protective husband, helping with the care of his wife Dee and staying by her side on a daily basis following her stroke in 2009 until her passing in 2014. He always supported his sons in their endeavors throughout their lives encouraging them to be the best that they could be. Clancy is survived by his sons, Mark McKinney and Scott (Jane) McKinney; his grandchildren, Ali and Matt McKinney and 10 brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, on September 27, 2019 at the Roswell Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Charites USA, catholiccharitiesusa.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019