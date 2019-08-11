|
MOORE, Clarence O. Celebration of Life Service for Minister Clarence O. Moore, husband of Sharon Moore, will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 AM at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church 397 Racetrack Rd., McDonough. Rev. William Bert Neal, III, Pastor and Eulogist. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 14th. His remains will in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 11 AM - 4 PM, at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA, (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019