Services
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 957-4337
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church
397 Racetrack Rd.
McDonough, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church
397 Racetrack Rd.
McDonough, GA
View Map
Clarence Moore Obituary
MOORE, Clarence O. Celebration of Life Service for Minister Clarence O. Moore, husband of Sharon Moore, will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 AM at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church 397 Racetrack Rd., McDonough. Rev. William Bert Neal, III, Pastor and Eulogist. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 14th. His remains will in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 11 AM - 4 PM, at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA, (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019
