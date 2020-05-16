Services
Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel
376 Fairview Road
Stockbridge, GA 30281
(770) 474-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Rogers Obituary
ROGERS, Clarence L. Mr. Clarence Lee Rogers passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Clarence was born on March 3, 1934 to Willie Bearl Rogers and Vinnie Pearl Huff in LaGrange, Georgia. He met and married the love of his life Pamela Gail Lewis. He enlisted into the United States Airforce. After his service to his country, Clarence was employed by the Dekalb County Fire Department for over 34 years and retired as Assistant Fire Chief. He and his family were active members of Heritage Baptist Church of Locust Grove, Georgia. Clarence's life will forever be remembered and cherished by his loving wife, Pamela Gail Lewis Rogers; children, Sherry Blackhurst (Ted), Richard Rogers (Susan) and Kristopher Dawkins (Amanda); grandchildren, Shelley Morriss, Amanda Barcus, Charles Blackhurst, Kara Conway, Blake Rogers, Kody Dawkins, Wade Dawkins and Katie Beth Dawkins; eleven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 4:00PM - 7:00PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home-Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. The funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Heritage Baptist Church, 1843 Peeksville Road, Locust Grove, Georgia and will be streamed live via https://www.hbcga.com/. The Interment will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens. Final arrangements entrusted to Horis A. Ward Funeral Home-Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281, 770-474-1231, www.horisawardfairviewchapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -