ROGERS, Clarence L. Mr. Clarence Lee Rogers passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Clarence was born on March 3, 1934 to Willie Bearl Rogers and Vinnie Pearl Huff in LaGrange, Georgia. He met and married the love of his life Pamela Gail Lewis. He enlisted into the United States Airforce. After his service to his country, Clarence was employed by the Dekalb County Fire Department for over 34 years and retired as Assistant Fire Chief. He and his family were active members of Heritage Baptist Church of Locust Grove, Georgia. Clarence's life will forever be remembered and cherished by his loving wife, Pamela Gail Lewis Rogers; children, Sherry Blackhurst (Ted), Richard Rogers (Susan) and Kristopher Dawkins (Amanda); grandchildren, Shelley Morriss, Amanda Barcus, Charles Blackhurst, Kara Conway, Blake Rogers, Kody Dawkins, Wade Dawkins and Katie Beth Dawkins; eleven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 4:00PM - 7:00PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home-Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. The funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Heritage Baptist Church, 1843 Peeksville Road, Locust Grove, Georgia and will be streamed live via https://www.hbcga.com/. The Interment will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens. Final arrangements entrusted to Horis A. Ward Funeral Home-Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281, 770-474-1231, www.horisawardfairviewchapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2020