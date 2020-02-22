|
ROOK, Clarence Clarence Ray Rook, age 91, of Lilburn, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, on Sunday, February 23, at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Rev. Danny Odum officiating. Interment will be later at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. A native of Highpoint, NC, Mr. Rook was retired as a branch manager from the IRS after 38 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran, attaining the rank of Sergeant Major, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lilburn. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Marjorie Thompson Rook. Survivors include his daughter, Carol Lather of Lilburn; granddaughter Amanda (Andrew) Taylor of Powder Springs; sister, Shirley Calloway of Kernersville, NC; several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Thefamily will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday, from 2 - 3 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2020